Barclays PLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

