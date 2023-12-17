Barclays PLC Has $20.69 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.