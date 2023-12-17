Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock worth $1,422,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BEN opened at $29.39 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

