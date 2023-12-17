Barclays PLC Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 303.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,964 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.49 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

