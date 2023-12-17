Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.15 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

