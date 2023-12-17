Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.57. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

