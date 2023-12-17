Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,739,512 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.