Barclays PLC Sells 126,866 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

WPC stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

