Barclays PLC Sells 1,782,408 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,782,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

