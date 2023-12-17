Barclays PLC Sells 2,237 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $203.56 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

