Barclays PLC Sells 270,506 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 270,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,673 shares of company stock valued at $57,277,488. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.