Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,919,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

