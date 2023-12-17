Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1,645.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.77 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

