Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

