Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 675.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after purchasing an additional 527,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

