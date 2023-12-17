Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 6,328 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.