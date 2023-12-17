Comerica Bank Invests $12.50 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,785.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,137 shares of company stock valued at $57,439,735. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.58, a PEG ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $123.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.