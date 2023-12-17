Comerica Bank Invests $15.22 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

DoorDash stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $5,270,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $10,471,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $5,270,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,200 shares of company stock worth $50,325,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

