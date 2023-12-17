Comerica Bank Takes $17.11 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

