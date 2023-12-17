Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 367,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 288,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% during the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

