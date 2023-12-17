Crane (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 699,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Crane Stock Up 1.1 %

CR opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CR

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,997,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.