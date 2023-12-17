Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,419,000 after purchasing an additional 349,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,228,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,478,000 after purchasing an additional 306,495 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

