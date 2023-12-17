Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 156,183 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2,459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 437,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 420,798 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.