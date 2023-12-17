Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 156,183 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BROS stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2,459.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 437,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 420,798 shares during the last quarter.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

