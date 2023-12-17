Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 156,183 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BROS stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
