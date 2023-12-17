Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

