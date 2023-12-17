EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $293.07 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

