Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,377,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000.

Shares of BBAG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

