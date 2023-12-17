Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

