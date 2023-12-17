Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $155.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

