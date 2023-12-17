Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $199.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

