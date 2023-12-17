Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 176.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

