Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,099 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 424.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $47.54 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.