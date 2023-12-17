Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $26.03 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

