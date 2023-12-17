Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 512 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $12,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

