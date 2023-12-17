Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.