Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.