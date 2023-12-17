Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 92 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC opened at $585.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $590.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

