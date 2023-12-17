Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

