Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average is $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

