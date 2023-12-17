Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

