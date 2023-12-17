Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,942,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 1,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,786 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

