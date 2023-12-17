Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2,046.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,034 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

