Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 290.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

