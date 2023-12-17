Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after acquiring an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.