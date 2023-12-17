Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $307.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

