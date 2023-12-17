Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

XYL stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

