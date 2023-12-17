Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

