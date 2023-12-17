Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

