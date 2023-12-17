Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.