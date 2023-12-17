Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

DUK opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

