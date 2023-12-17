Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $271.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

